Mohsin Naqvi to meet top Iranian officials to discuss 'some new proposals' to reach temporary deal between Tehran and Washington, Pakistani sources tell Anadolu

Pakistan's interior minister to visit Iran on Saturday amid US-Iran mediation push: Pakistani sources Mohsin Naqvi to meet top Iranian officials to discuss 'some new proposals' to reach temporary deal between Tehran and Washington, Pakistani sources tell Anadolu

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to visit Iran on Saturday to discuss “some new proposals” regarding the Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process between the US and Iran, Pakistani sources told Anadolu.

Naqvi will meet senior Iranian leadership to discuss "some new proposals" to break the ongoing deadlock and to reach a temporary deal between Washington and Tehran, the sources in Islamabad said.

They said Naqvi is carrying an "important" message from Pakistan's army chief Field Marshall Asim Munir to Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei regarding Islamabad's ongoing mediation to bring a negotiated settlement between Washington and Tehran.

The Pakistani minister will also discuss reviving a second round of talks between the parties to end the conflict, they added.

Naqvi, who returned from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Saturday afternoon after attending the meeting of the interior ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before leaving for Tehran, the sources went on to say, adding that Sharif gave "special instructions" to Naqvi regarding the US-Iran talks.

Iran's semi-official news agency Mehr also reported that Naqvi will pay a visit to the country to hold talks amid Islamabad's ongoing mediation efforts.

The visit comes as Naqvi and his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni met on Friday in Bishkek, where they are attending a Shanghai Cooperation Organization interior ministers’ meeting.

Naqvi has been directly involved in negotiations with Tehran, as Pakistan is mediating a possible agreement between the US and Iran to permanently end the war, which began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counter-proposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.