Claudi Sheinbaum says leaders discuss 'work we are doing on security and the talks on trade'

Mexican president says she held 'excellent' conversation with Trump amid CIA deaths fallout Claudi Sheinbaum says leaders discuss 'work we are doing on security and the talks on trade'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that she held a productive telephone call with US President Donald Trump as the North American neighbors discussed trade and security.

"I had a cordial and excellent conversation with President Trump, reaffirming the work we are doing on security and the talks on trade. We agreed to speak again and continue the dialogue with some of his collaborators who, at a forthcoming date, will visit our country," she said on X.

The call came amid the ongoing fallout after two CIA officers were killed in a car crash in Mexico last month. The death furthered speculation over a possible secret alliance between the state government in Chihuahua, where the agents died, and foreign security agencies in security operations.

The Mexican Constitution prohibits state authorities from coordinating with foreign governments and establishes severe penalties for foreign agents carrying out security and investigative activities without authorization from the federal government.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said an investigation has been launched to determine whether the government of the State of Chihuahua violated federal jurisdiction, and whether it has continued to violate the constitutional framework governing federal powers.

The office had already opened an investigation into Chihuahua authorities, and although it said that the interviews had concluded “satisfactorily,” there were still seven officials who failed to appear for questioning, besides other state officials considered relevant to the investigation.

On April 19, the government of Chihuahua, governed by the country’s second-largest political force and opposition party to the ruling Morena party, the National Action Party (PAN), announced that two US agents died near the site where a clandestine drug laboratory was dismantled.

Although Chihuahua prosecutors initially denied that the deceased were intelligence officers or that they had participated in the anti-drug operation, US reports later revealed that the deceased were in fact CIA agents.