Foreign minister laughs off suggestion Spain could be removed from alliance

Spain dismisses US threat of NATO expulsion over defense spending dispute Foreign minister laughs off suggestion Spain could be removed from alliance

Spain’s foreign minister on Friday dismissed suggestions by the US that Spain could face expulsion from NATO over disagreements on defense spending targets.

“Get serious!” Jose Manuel Albares said with a laugh when asked about reports that the US wants to remove Spain from the alliance for refusing to spend 5% of its GDP on defense.

He also said there was “no indication” that Washington is considering removing troops from military bases in Spain as it has in Germany.

Albares defended Spain’s role within the alliance ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, saying the country had exceeded NATO’s current spending target with defense expenditures reaching 2.1% of GDP. The 5% target is not set to start until 2035.

“If only all NATO allies were as committed to Euro-Atlantic security as Spain is,” said Albares.

He spoke of a “historic deployment” of Spanish troops in NATO missions on its eastern flank, the Mediterranean, and a continuous Patriot missile deployment in Türkiye.

“Spain is a reliable country that always fulfills what it says,” he said. “All the capabilities requested by NATO, we have delivered.”

Albares also spoke to reporters about Spanish citizens who were aboard the Gaza-bound aid flotilla attacked this week by Israel.

Four of the activists who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla required medical attention, he said, without going into more details.

He added that Spain hopes the European Union will sanction Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over a video he posted online showing abusive treatment of flotilla members.