Moscow ready to support Cuba’s demand for immediate end to US unilateral sanctions, top diplomat says

Russian foreign minister holds meetings with Cuban, Malaysian counterparts in New Delhi Moscow ready to support Cuba’s demand for immediate end to US unilateral sanctions, top diplomat says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday held separate meetings with his counterparts from Cuba and Malaysia on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

During talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Lavrov reiterated its readiness to support Cuba’s demand for an immediate end to the US trade, economic and financial embargo and for Havana to be removed from the US list of state “sponsors of terrorism,” according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, with both sides reaffirming their opposition to unilateral sanctions imposed in violation of the UN Charter.

The two sides also pledged continued political, diplomatic and material support for Cuba amid what they described as an escalating international situation.

In a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Lavrov discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in practical sectors, as well as regional and international issues.

The ministers also discussed preparations for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Malaysia in 2027.