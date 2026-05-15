UN launches pest control campaign in Gaza amid continued Israeli restrictions Israeli authorities must allow in rubble-clearing equipment, explosive ordnance gear, UN humanitarian partners say

The UN brought pesticides into Gaza on Thursday to combat growing risks linked to insects and other hazards, a spokesman said Friday, as humanitarian partners warned that a complete response requires Israeli authorities to allow in critical equipment still being blocked.

"Yesterday the UN brought pesticides into Gaza to help address the growing risks related to insects and other hazards," UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at the daily briefing, adding that a pest control campaign is now set to begin next week.

He said teams in Gaza had until now "relied largely on small quantities of locally procured agents," adding that the UN's pest control campaign next week will prioritize areas where waste has accumulated within or near residential areas, as well as around food storage facilities and public markets.

He reiterated humanitarian partners’ call that Israeli authorities must allow in critical rubble removal and explosive ordnance clearance equipment, and facilitate access to Gaza's two sanitary landfills near the strip's perimeter, to enable a more complete response to risks linked to rodents and pests.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, in a two-year war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its attacks.