Four were indicted for trespassing and collectively assaulting broadcast journalists on Jan. 19 last year

South Korean court gives 4 people suspended terms for assaulting reporters during courthouse riot Four were indicted for trespassing and collectively assaulting broadcast journalists on Jan. 19 last year

A South Korean court handed suspended prison terms Monday to four people involved in a courthouse riot last year linked to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol for assaulting journalists, local media reported.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced the four to one year in prison each, suspended for two years, on charges of special assault, Yonhap News Agency reported.

They were indicted for trespassing onto the same court and collectively assaulting broadcast journalists on Jan. 19 last year during a protest against its decision to extend Yoon's detention over his Dec. 3, 2024 declaration of martial law.

The court said the rioters obstructed the victims' movement and hurled insults, creating a hostile atmosphere and a sense of pressure.

The court rejected the argument of some defendants that their actions were not intentional.

Yoon was removed from office last year after being found guilty of imposing martial law in December 2024.

Multiple cases have been filed against him and he is currently serving a life sentence in connection with the martial law ruling.

