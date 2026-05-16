Clear US 'seeking to exploit the number of the so-called co-sponsors of its politically motivated and one-sided draft resolution to manufacture a false image of ‘broad international support,' says Tehran's UN mission

Iran warns co-sponsors of US-backed Hormuz Strait resolution that they share responsibility for 'aggression' Clear US 'seeking to exploit the number of the so-called co-sponsors of its politically motivated and one-sided draft resolution to manufacture a false image of ‘broad international support,' says Tehran's UN mission

Iran's permanent mission to the UN blamed the US on Friday for trying to manufacture international backing for its actions against Tehran through a draft UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz.

"It is now crystal clear that the U.S. is seeking to exploit the number of the so-called co-sponsors of its politically motivated and one-sided draft resolution to manufacture a false image of ‘broad international support’ for its ongoing unlawful actions and to pave the way for further military adventurism in the region," the mission wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

It came after the US, alongside Bahrain and Gulf countries Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar, announced a draft resolution allegedly aimed at defending freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also warned that countries backing the US-led initiative could bear responsibility if tensions escalate.

"Should the U.S. trigger any new escalation, all co-sponsoring States will share international responsibility alongside Washington for the consequences," said the mission. "No political excuse or diplomatic cover can absolve them of responsibility for facilitating, enabling, and legitimizing U.S. aggression."

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in Gulf countries, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.