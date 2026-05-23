In separate telegrams to Xi Jinping, leaders express support for families of victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured

Russian, Kyrgyz presidents express condolences over China coal mine explosion In separate telegrams to Xi Jinping, leaders express support for families of victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov on Saturday expressed condolences following a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province that killed at least 82 people.

In separate telegrams to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders conveyed support to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of the deceased miners, as well as my best wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured,” Putin said, according to the Kremlin.

Zhaparov said he learned “with deep sorrow” about the loss of life caused by the explosion.

“On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, sharing their grief at their loss, and I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” Zhaparov said, according to the Kyrgyz presidential press service.

The explosion occurred Friday evening at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were underground at the time of the incident, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported Saturday.

Emergency response teams remained deployed at the site as rescue efforts continued for missing workers and authorities assessed the full extent of the disaster.

An investigation has also been launched into the incident.