Tel Aviv's latest breaches of ceasefire injure 2 in Gaza Strip, kill at least 5 in Lebanon

Israel pounds Gaza, Lebanon in daily breaches of ceasefires Tel Aviv's latest breaches of ceasefire injure 2 in Gaza Strip, kill at least 5 in Lebanon

The Israeli army on Saturday continued to pound the Gaza Strip and Lebanon despite ceasefires in effect.

Two Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a group of civilians in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

Witnesses also said that an Israeli quadcopter drone fired a bomb at the camp, which houses displaced people east of Jabalia.

Separately, the Israeli army demolished Palestinian homes and structures within the areas it controls east of the Shuja'iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

According to witnesses, a loud explosion was heard as a result of the demolition.

Heavy artillery shelling also targeted areas north and east of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, coinciding with heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the eastern areas of Khan Younis were subjected to artillery shelling and heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles, according to local sources.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said over 880 people have been killed and more than 2,645 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced last October.

The agreement was meant to halt Israel’s two-year war that killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, injured over 172,000 since October 2023, and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.

In Lebanon, the fresh Israeli strikes on Saturday killed at least five people, including one in the town of al-Rafid, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The attacks in Lebanon's southern Tyre district also destroyed a house and killed four other people.

Israeli raids also caused an extensive damage to the Hiram Hospital in Tyre.

More than 3,000 have been killed, and 1.6 million displaced in the latest Israeli assaults in Lebanon that started on March 2, soon after Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, according to Lebanese officials.

Israeli attacks continue despite a US-mediated ceasefire that remains in effect till early July.

