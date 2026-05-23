Fenerbahce board member Cem Ciritci says ticketed supporters were kept outside arena while claims emerge that thousands of ticketless Olympiakos fans entered venue

EuroLeague Final Four organizational failure sparks backlash after Fenerbahce fans left stranded in Athens Fenerbahce board member Cem Ciritci says ticketed supporters were kept outside arena while claims emerge that thousands of ticketless Olympiakos fans entered venue

Fenerbahce board member responsible for basketball operations Cem Ciritci on Saturday slammed the EuroLeague Final Four organization in Athens, accusing officials of serious security and ticketing failures that left thousands of the Turkish club’s supporters stranded outside the arena despite holding valid tickets.

In a statement shared on the US social company X, Ciritci said the EuroLeague Final Four had exposed major organizational shortcomings beyond the basketball played on the court.

“A Final Four organization is not only about basketball on the court. It is about security, justice, supporter rights, ticketing systems, stand planning and respect shown to visiting fans,” he said.

Ciritci said Fenerbahce supporters who had purchased tickets, traveled long distances and arrived at the arena were forced to wait outside in confusion before the semifinal against Olympiakos in Athens.

“Families were separated, people were left in uncertainty, and the seating plan became chaotic. While Fenerbahce fans were trying to enter the arena, rival supporters were even seen in family sections allocated to our fans,” he added.

Calling the incidents “unacceptable,” Ciritci also demanded clarification from EuroLeague officials over claims that nearly 5,000 ticketless Olympiakos fans were allegedly allowed into the arena.

“We expect a clear, concrete and satisfactory explanation from EuroLeague and the organizers regarding serious allegations publicly voiced by our supporters that around 5,000 ticketless Olympiakos fans were admitted into the arena,” he said.

“If ticketed supporters were left waiting outside while ticketless individuals were allowed inside, then this is no longer a simple organizational failure but a direct violation of supporter rights and a collapse of organizational credibility,” he added.

Ciritci stressed that an event considered the pinnacle of European basketball could not afford to fail in ensuring ticketed supporters entered the venue safely and fairly.

“Refereeing decisions, atmosphere and in-game management can always be debated. But there can be no excuse for an organization appearing unprepared, uncontrolled and indifferent,” he said.

He said Fenerbahce would pursue legal action over the incidents and collect testimonies, records and evidence related to alleged organizational and security failures, including irregularities in seating arrangements and allegations involving ticketless spectators.

“No one can ignore the rights, efforts and sacrifices of Fenerbahce supporters,” Ciritci said.

“EuroLeague cannot simply dismiss this situation as a ‘disruption.’ It must identify those responsible and establish a concrete compensation mechanism for affected supporters. Because what happened in Athens was not only a Fenerbahce issue. It was an issue concerning the reputation of European basketball itself,” he added.