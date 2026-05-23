Death toll in strike on college in Russian-controlled Luhansk rises to 10, authorities say Russia blames Ukraine for attack; Kyiv denies targeting civilian infrastructure

Authorities in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region said Saturday that the death toll from a drone strike on a college building and dormitory in Starobilsk rose to 10.

Leonid Pasechnik, Russia-installed head of the region, said the number of injured had risen to 48 and that 11 students remained missing.

“Rescue efforts are ongoing,” Pasechnik wrote on the Russian social media platform Max.

He said emergency services continued operating at the site while providing assistance, including psychological support.

“Of course, these are terrifying hours of waiting ... This is the shared pain of our republic, the shared pain of the entire country,” he said, expressing his “deepest condolences to the parents and loved ones of the children who died.”

Authorities said the strike targeted the academic building and dormitory of Starobilsk College at Luhansk State Pedagogical University.

On Friday, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack and said it had opened a criminal investigation on terrorism charges, describing the incident as a “monstrous crime.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the strike and ordered the Defense Ministry to prepare proposals for a response.

Ukraine rejected Russia’s allegations, saying its forces target military infrastructure and facilities used for military purposes while “strictly adhering to the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.”

“Russian media is actively spreading manipulative information about the alleged damage by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to civilian infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine,” Kyiv said in a statement.

