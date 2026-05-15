Iranian foreign minister says China’s potential diplomatic role would be welcomed, while negotiations with US continue amid 'lack of trust'

Pakistan mediation with US in ‘difficult course,’ deadlock remains over enriched uranium issue: Iranian top diplomat Iranian foreign minister says China’s potential diplomatic role would be welcomed, while negotiations with US continue amid 'lack of trust'

Iran and Oman consulting on future administration of Strait of Hormuz, Abbas Araghchi says, adding that Indian vessels continue to receive assistance for safe passage

Sanctions reduced Tehran-New Delhi trade, but Chabahar Port remains strategic gateway linking India to Central Asia and Europe, says Iranian top diplomat

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said mediation efforts led by Pakistan regarding ongoing indirect negotiations with the US have not failed but are facing a “very difficult course,” citing mistrust toward Washington and contradictory American messaging.

Speaking to international journalists at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, India's capital, on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, Araghchi said Iran remained committed to diplomacy despite what he described as a “shaky” ceasefire following the recent war involving the US and Israel against Iran.

“As a matter of fact, there is no military solution to anything related to Iran,” Araghchi said.

He said Tehran would only engage in “real negotiations” if the other side demonstrates seriousness and seeks a “fair and balanced deal.”

“We have no trust in Americans. This is a fact, and this is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort,” he added.

Araghchi alleged that Washington's "contradictory messages" are also causing problems in negotiations.

“Sometimes in one day we receive two different messages,” he said.

Referring to recent statements by US President Donald Trump, Araghchi stated that claims that Washington had rejected Iran's response to a US proposal were linked to comments made several days earlier.

According to Araghchi, after Trump described Iran’s position as “unacceptable” in a social media post, Tehran later received additional messages from the US side indicating willingness to continue dialogue and engagement.

The Iranian foreign minister also confirmed that talks with the US had reached a near deadlock over the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

“The subject of our enriched material is a very complicated one, and we have now come to the conclusion with Americans that since it is very difficult, we are almost in a deadlock on this particular question,” he said.

According to Araghchi, both sides agreed to postpone discussions on the issue to later stages of negotiations.

Pakistan mediation, China's role

Asked about Pakistan’s mediation efforts and remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding a possible Chinese role, Araghchi said Islamabad’s initiative remains active despite difficulties.

“The mediation process by Pakistan has not failed yet, but it is in a very difficult course, mostly because of the Americans’ behavior and the mistrust that exists between us,” he said.

Araghchi also welcomed any constructive diplomatic role by China.

“China has been helpful in the past in the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he said, referring to the Beijing-brokered rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

“We have very good relations with China. We are strategic partners to each other, and we know that the Chinese have good intentions. So anything that can be done by them to help diplomacy would be welcomed by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

Strait of Hormuz, India ties

Araghchi reiterated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons and described Tehran’s nuclear program as peaceful.

He also addressed questions regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the waterway remains open for commercial shipping except for vessels belonging to countries “in war with us.”

“As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open, and all vessels can pass,” he said, adding that ships seeking passage should coordinate with Iranian military authorities because of “mines and obstacles” remaining in the area.

He said Iran has already assisted several Indian vessels in safely transiting the strait.

Araghchi added that Iran and Oman are consulting on future arrangements for the administration and security of the strategic waterway.

“The Strait is located in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. There are no international waters in between,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to strong economic and historical ties between Tehran and New Delhi, while noting that bilateral trade declined because of US sanctions.

“Before those sanctions, we used to have more than $20 billion of business and trade with India,” he said.

Araghchi also described Chabahar Port as “one of the symbols of cooperation” between Iran and India and expressed hope that India would continue developing the strategic transit hub linking South Asia with Central Asia and Europe.