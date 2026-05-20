Lee Jae Myung condemns seizure of Gaza aid ship carrying 2 activists from South Korea, questions legal basis for Israeli actions

South Korea president asks officials to consider arrest warrant for Netanyahu: report Lee Jae Myung condemns seizure of Gaza aid ship carrying 2 activists from South Korea, questions legal basis for Israeli actions

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday directed officials to consider issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after Israeli forces raided a Gaza-bound flotilla.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, he strongly condemned the Israeli military’s seizure of the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying two South Korean activists.

Lee questioned the legal basis for intercepting the flotilla carrying humanitarian aid, asking whether the vessel had entered Israeli territorial waters or violated any recognized boundary.

"Quite a few" European countries had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu after the ICC recognized him as a war criminal, Lee told his Cabinet in Seoul. “Let's consider issuing one as well," he said, according to Korea Joongang Daily.

“There are minimum international norms, and Israel is violating them all. They must adhere to principles; we have tolerated this for too long,” he added, according to The Chosun Daily.

“What is the legal basis for Israel seizing or sinking ships, including those carrying our citizens, who are volunteering for Gaza? Isn’t Israel’s invasion and occupation of Gaza illegal under international law?" Lee said.

In response, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said: “This requires scrutiny ... The conflict began with Hamas attacking Israel and killing nearly 2,000 people, leading Israel to impose military control over the region.”

To this Lee asked whether Gaza is Israeli territory. Wi replied: “It is not Israeli territory.”

“Shouldn’t we protest? Even during combat, can third-country ships be seized? This is a matter of basic common sense, not just law, right?” Lee said.

Israeli attack on Global Sumud aid flotilla to Gaza

The ships attacked and seized by Israeli navy were also carrying two South Korean citizens.

The flotilla, consisting of more than 50 boats, set sail Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean district of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

Organizers said there were 426 people taking part in the mission, among them 96 Turkish activists and participants from 39 other countries including Germany, the US, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Algeria, Indonesia, Morocco, France, South Africa, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Tunisia, Oman and New Zealand.

This is not the first time the flotilla came under attack.

Israeli forces also attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla off the coast of the Greek island of Crete overnight between April 29 and April 30.

This is second time Lee has blasted Israel over human rights abuse.

Last month, the South Korean president shared a 2024 video showing members of the Israeli forces mistreating a Palestinian boy.

The post on US social media company X triggered debate on universal human rights amid an online diplomatic exchange between Seoul and Tel Aviv.