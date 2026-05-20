It is 1st such tanker, of total 26 stuck in Middle East waters, to pass critical waterway since Israel, US initiated war on Iran on Feb. 28

South Korean oil tanker passing via Hormuz in coordination with Iran: Foreign minister It is 1st such tanker, of total 26 stuck in Middle East waters, to pass critical waterway since Israel, US initiated war on Iran on Feb. 28

A South Korean oil tanker has safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz following consultations between Seoul and Tehran, the South Korean foreign minister confirmed Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Minister Cho Hyun told the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee that the vessel was currently exiting the strait, Yonhap News reported.

"Consultations with Iranian authorities were completed, and the vessel began sailing yesterday. It is passing through the strait very cautiously," the minister said, adding that the tanker was carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil.

According to the Foreign Ministry, one of the 26 South Korean vessels previously affected by disruptions in the waterway is now transiting the strategic chokepoint under coordination with Iranian authorities.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route linking the Gulf to international energy markets and has faced heightened security risks following recent regional hostilities involving the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, Seoul said an investigation into an earlier attack on a South Korean-operated commercial vessel in the strait is nearing completion.

Authorities previously concluded that two unidentified flying objects struck the HMM Namu on May 4, triggering an explosion and fire onboard, while further analysis of recovered debris is ongoing, The Korea Times reported.

“The investigation appears to be almost in its final stage,” Cho said, adding that findings will be disclosed once finalized.

Cho also said he has maintained close communication with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, through five phone calls and by dispatching a special envoy to Iran.

"I clearly told Minister Araghchi that they should also look into the matter and cooperate for an accurate investigation," he said.

According to the foreign minister, vessel operator HMM Co. has provided CCTV footage to authorities but opposed its public release.