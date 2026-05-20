Russia, China express concern over militarization of Arctic by US and allies Moscow, Beijing call for preserving Arctic as region of peace, low military-political tension

Russia and China on Wednesday expressed concern over what they described as "the growing militarization of the Arctic by the US and its allies."

In a joint declaration on further enhancing comprehensive strategic coordination and deepening good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation, adopted following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, the two countries stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arctic states.

Moscow and Beijing said they were interested in preserving the Arctic as "a territory of peace, stability and low military-political tension."

"The parties express concern over the militarization of the high latitudes by the United States and its allies, reaffirm their commitment to the norms of international law in the Arctic," it said.

The statement also emphasized the importance of developing "constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation" in the region through multilateral mechanisms, including the Arctic Council.

The remarks come amid increasing geopolitical competition in the Arctic, where Russia, the US and NATO countries have all expanded military activity and strategic planning in recent years.



Warning against return to 'law of the jungle' in global affairs

Russia and China warned against a return to the “law of the jungle” in international affairs and opposed hegemonic practices, unilateral sanctions, and external interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

The two countries said terrorism continued to pose “a significant threat” to Afghanistan, the broader region and the world, urging neighboring states and the international community to strengthen bilateral and multilateral counterterrorism cooperation with Kabul.

Moscow and Beijing also backed Afghanistan's counterterrorism efforts and pledged stronger coordination on Afghan issues through multilateral platforms like the Moscow format, the Russia-China-Iran-Pakistan quartet, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In the statement, the two countries also said US and Israeli military strikes on Iran violated international law and “seriously undermine stability in the Middle East.” Moscow and Beijing called on all parties involved to return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible in order to prevent further escalation.

Russia and China further voiced support for achieving a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and reaffirmed commitment to a “comprehensive, just and sustainable” settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent and territorially integral Palestinian state.

The statement also expressed support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, saying the Syrian transitional government must “resolutely resist all forms of terrorism and extremism.”

On Africa, Moscow and Beijing said the continent possessed “significant development potential in the 21st century” and backed efforts by African states to achieve the goals of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 strategy.