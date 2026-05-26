Pakistan Premier Shehbaz Sharif concludes his 4-day official visit to China, both sides agree on cooperation in mining exploration

Pakistan backs China's global AI framework Pakistan Premier Shehbaz Sharif concludes his 4-day official visit to China, both sides agree on cooperation in mining exploration

Pakistan on Tuesday backed China's World AI Cooperation Organization, according to a joint statement.

The statement was issued as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded his four-day official visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese officials.

"Pakistan supports China’s initiative of establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, believing that this represents a concrete step toward promoting the development of artificial intelligence for good and for all, and will work with China to advance global governance and international cooperation on artificial intelligence," it said.

The China-backed international initiative launched in 2025 proposes a global framework for AI governance, with a focus on promoting cross-border collaboration.

According to the statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), including new industrial parks, mineral exploration, and energy projects.

They also agreed to move forward with mining, oil and gas exploration, and the development of industrial zones tailored to local conditions.

China and Pakistan said they would enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital economy, scientific innovation, and supply chain security, while also expanding agricultural collaboration following the training of 1,000 Pakistani agricultural technicians in China.

Beijing also pledged continued support for Pakistan’s agricultural productivity and market access for Pakistani products.

Both sides emphasized security cooperation, counterterrorism coordination, and protection of Chinese personnel in Pakistan, while reaffirming support for regional stability.

The statement also highlighted plans to expand space cooperation, including training for Pakistani astronauts in China.