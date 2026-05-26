'If the region enters another round of war, Iran's response will extend beyond regional borders, will be much heavier,' says senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces

Iran warns of 'heavier' retaliation in case of renewed US-Israeli strikes 'If the region enters another round of war, Iran's response will extend beyond regional borders, will be much heavier,' says senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces

A senior spokesman for Iran's armed forces on Tuesday warned that any resumption of US and Israeli strikes on Iran would be met with a “heavier” and “stronger” retaliation.

"If the region enters another round of war, Iran's response will extend beyond regional borders and will be much heavier and stronger," Abolfazl Shekarchi said in remarks carried by Iran's semi-official news agency Fars.

Earlier in the day, the news agency reported that the US and Israeli aircraft struck Iranian vessels south of Iran's Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, killing "several Iranian nationals."

This came amid Pakistan-led mediation efforts to put an end to the war that started with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and was followed by Iranian retaliation.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.