Irish Cabinet to consider ban on imports from Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories Foreign Minister Helen McEntee to bring legislation to Cabinet on Tuesday

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee is set to bring legislation before the Cabinet on Tuesday to ban imports of goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to broadcaster RTE.

While McEntee seeks government approval for the text of the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill, the coalition reportedly aims to have the legislation enacted before July.

McEntee will remind her Cabinet colleagues of Ireland’s long-standing support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, while stressing that Israel’s actions show no intention of pursuing such a resolution or ending its occupation of Palestinian territories, according to RTE.

The Irish Government still wants collective EU action in response to this, the outlet added.