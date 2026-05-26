Social media users say wording implied vehicle caused accident despite report stating it was struck by tram

Reuters faces criticism over headline on crash involving Turkish self-driving bus Social media users say wording implied vehicle caused accident despite report stating it was struck by tram

Reuters faced criticism on social media after users accused the news agency of unfairly portraying a Turkish automotive company through what critics described as a misleading headline about a traffic accident involving a self-driving bus in Sweden.

The criticism followed a Reuters report published under the headline: “Turkey’s Karsan self-driving bus hit in Sweden on first day of service.”

Users on social media argued that the wording implied the autonomous vehicle had caused the collision, while the article itself reportedly stated that the bus had been struck by a tram.

A community note later appeared beneath the Reuters post on the US social media company X, stating: “Contrary to the headline, the bus ‘was’ hit by a tram as stated in the article.”



Several users accused Reuters of damaging the reputation of Karsan through the framing of the headline.

The debate spread widely among Turkish social media users, with many questioning the editorial wording and calling for greater precision in international reporting involving Turkish companies.

Karsan has emerged as one of Türkiye’s leading exporters of electric and autonomous public transportation vehicles and operates in multiple European markets.