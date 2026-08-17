Senior German lawmaker urges EU sanctions on Israel’s Ben-Gvir over Gaza killing remarks CDU lawmaker condemns extremist Israeli minister’s statements as ‘contemptuous of humanity’

A senior lawmaker from Germany’s governing conservative bloc called on the European Union on Monday to impose sanctions on extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his remarks advocating the killing of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza every night.

“Ben-Gvir’s dehumanizing statements can only be condemned by everyone,” Jurgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) parliamentary group, told Politico.

“The EU should sanction him as a sign of the universal validity of human dignity and human rights,” Hardt said.

He also argued that an Israeli government without Ben-Gvir would help bring Israel and Europe closer together.

His remarks came after Ben-Gvir said in an interview that Israel should carry out “targeted eliminations” in Gaza every night and kill “30 or 40” people, rather than limiting attacks to individuals posing an immediate threat.

Hardt’s demand increases pressure on the government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, both members of the CDU, to take action against the Israeli minister.

Several countries have previously imposed sanctions on Ben-Gvir over accusations that he incited violence against Palestinians.

The EU has considered similar measures but has struggled to reach the unanimity required to sanction the Israeli minister.