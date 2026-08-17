UN urges US, Iran to resume talks as 60-day deadline nears

The UN on Monday urged the US and Iran to resume negotiations as a 60-day deadline for reaching a broader agreement approaches, warning that there is no military solution to the conflict.



UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ message had remained unchanged since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.



“His message is the same, which he's been delivering since the start, which is there is no military solution to this conflict.



“He urges the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States to resume negotiations towards a peaceful and durable settlement as soon as possible, to avoid military action and as well to lower the rhetoric that we've been hearing in recent days,” Dujarric said.



His remarks came as the 60-day negotiating period neared its end without a comprehensive agreement. The deadline stems from a June understanding between the US and Iran that established a window for negotiations toward a broader settlement.



Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the 60-day deadline for talks with the US following the June 17 memorandum of understanding had “lost its relevance” after what he called “flagrant” violations by Washington.



Dujarric was also asked about a recent meeting in Israel between President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



“I don't have an update on the most recent meetings,” he said.



Tehran and Washington agreed to a ceasefire in April and later signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.



The deal, however, collapsed last month, with Iran and the US exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid efforts to revive the agreement.