Cyberattack hits Berlin state ministries

Several Berlin state ministries have been cut off from the government’s IT network following a security breach, the premier’s office said Monday, as investigators work to contain the incident and determine its scope.



“Investigations have revealed a security breach in the Berlin state network. All relevant agencies are working around the clock to secure the state network,” the office said in a statement.



Authorities disconnected several ministries, including those responsible for climate action and building and housing, from the network on Friday as a precaution. Officials did not say whether the departments remained fully operational, whether any data had been stolen or who might be behind the attack.



The Berlin public prosecutor’s office, the State Criminal Police Office and the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) were investigating the incident.



“The security of the state network is the top priority. For investigative reasons, no further specific information regarding the scope or background of the incident can be provided at this time,” the statement said.



The affected system, known as BeLa, is a secure high-speed fiber-optic network connecting roughly 600 government and public sites across the city-state. It is operated by ITDZ Berlin.



The breach comes amid repeated warnings over rising cyber and hybrid threats targeting public institutions, businesses and critical infrastructure.



In June, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, “Germany is not at war, yet we are a daily target of hybrid warfare,” calling such threats “the shadow wars of the 21st century.”