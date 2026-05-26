South Korea calls for cooperation with Seoul to promote peace on Korean Peninsula

North Korea reportedly fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles South Korea calls for cooperation with Seoul to promote peace on Korean Peninsula

North Korea on Tuesday fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea, Yonhap News reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said the missiles were detected at around 1 pm local time (0400GMT), and launched from the Jongju area in North Phyongan Province.

It added that the projectiles were identified as short-range ballistic missiles, typically defined as having a range under 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Seoul said it has strengthened surveillance and is closely monitoring for additional launches, while coordinating information sharing with the US and Japan and maintaining full military readiness.

The latest test follows recent missile launched, including short-range launches on April and cruise missile tests overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 12.

The launch also comes amid speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, South Korea called for cooperation with Seoul to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, shortly after Pyongyang fired multiple missiles.

"We once again call on North Korea to respond to our peace policy and efforts to ease tensions," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said.