Rubio unveils Quad initiatives on maritime, energy security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced two separate initiatives with Indo-Pacific allies, seeking to boost cooperation on maritime surveillance and port infrastructure.

“We have real concrete achievables that we can announce to our respective countries and to the world,” Rubio said in New Delhi after a meeting with his counterparts from India, Australia and Japan.

At a joint news conference after the talks with the four countries under what has become known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, Rubio said they had agreed on launching two major maritime security initiatives.

“The first is the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Corporation Initiative, which is going to leverage each of our country’s maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to enhance information sharing,” he said.

Rubio noted that the allies had also agreed to expand the “Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative,” which he said could provide “near real-time commercial maritime domain awareness data” to countries in the region.

On the second maritime security initiative, Rubio said it would involve “partnering on issues of port infrastructure, in particular in response to insufficient port capacity in the Pacific Islands.”

“We’re announcing plans to work with Fiji to advance that country’s port infrastructure,” he said, adding that this would be the first time the partners work together on such a project.



Critical Minerals Framework

Rubio also announced a new “Quad Critical Minerals Framework,” aimed at coordinating investment and economic policies to strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

The initiative will focus on mining, processing and recycling critical minerals, he said.

On energy and fuel security, Rubio said the countries would also launch a “Quad initiative on Indo-Pacific energy security” aimed at strengthening regional energy resilience.

Under the initiative, the Quad partners will cooperate on technology, management, policy coordination, international market analysis and emergency response exercises, Rubio said.

He added that the US Department of Energy would host Quad partners later this year for a fuel security forum.

“We are beginning to show real achievements and real accomplishments. We are deeply committed to this partnership,” Rubio said.

“It is a linchpin and a cornerstone of our global strategy as a nation in the United States,” he added.