'The areas that we are working together on have become more relevant and more important because of recent events around the world,' says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US says Quad increasingly working on matters of global importance 'The areas that we are working together on have become more relevant and more important because of recent events around the world,' says Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The Quad group of nations is increasingly working on matters of global importance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday.

"Our goal collectively over the last year has been to turn this from a forum in which we meet and talk about problems, to one where we actually do something about it, and I think we can report to our peoples respectively that we are beginning to do that pretty aggressively," Rubio said at a meeting of Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi.

"The areas that we are working together on have become more relevant and more important because of recent events around the world. And so today I think we're making further progress on operationalizing our relationship, on the areas that we can cooperate on," he added.

The Quad, a diplomatic partnership among the US, Australia, India and Japan, was formed in 2007.

The Indian government said the Quad brings together four countries "with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient."

The last Quad leaders’ summit was held in the US in 2024. The India foreign ministerial comes as diplomatic efforts continue to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has been locked in a ceasefire since early April.

Rubio, who arrived in India last week on a four-day maiden visit, said the US is seeking to "renew" the Quad.