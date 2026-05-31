Israeli army announces 'large-scale' offensive in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had launched a "large-scale" offensive in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi (Saluki) area of southern Lebanon.

The offensive began "several days ago, with large ground forces," military spokeswoman Ella Waweya said on US social media company X.

Waweya claimed the move was aimed at "destroying terrorist infrastructure and eliminating militants."

The Israeli army has "crossed the Litani River and expanded their attacks against Hezbollah north of the river," she claimed, adding that "operations are expanding into additional areas."

Waweya said Israeli forces are operating "in the vicinity of (the city of) Nabatieh," which she called "one of Hezbollah’s principal strongholds in southern Lebanon," and that they are "ready to expand the attack as required."

For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed on X that the army "crossed the Litani River and captured the Beaufort Ridge" as part of the expanded offensive.

The Israeli incursion is the deepest in Lebanon since Israel withdrew its forces from the country in 2000.

Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh accused the Israeli army of deliberately targeting Beaufort Castle, saying that he believes the damage to the castle is extensive.

The Israeli attacks also destroyed important historic commercial markets, public libraries, and archaeological sites in the districts of Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh, as well as several other sites in southern Lebanon, he told Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News.

“Southern Lebanon risks losing part of its historical and cultural memory if attacks on archaeological sites continue,” Salameh warned, adding that Lebanon will request UNESCO to form an investigation committee into the targeting of archaeological sites.

The minister called for providing enhanced protection by UNESCO for 79 sites in Lebanon.

On Saturday, a senior Lebanese military source also told Anadolu that the Israeli army had advanced into villages located north of the Litani River and reached the outskirts of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 3,370 people across the country.