Game 1 of NBA Finals with New York Knicks is scheduled for 0030 GMT on June 4

Spurs beat Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 to reach NBA Finals, set up Knicks rematch Game 1 of NBA Finals with New York Knicks is scheduled for 0030 GMT on June 4

The San Antonio Spurs late Saturday defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals to clinch the series 4-3 and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Led by Victor Wembanyama’s 22 points and Julian Champagnie’s 20, the Spurs completed their comeback against the Thunder 111-103 and secured a return to the championship series after a hard-fought seven-game matchup.

The series opened with a dramatic double-overtime victory for San Antonio as Wembanyama racked up 41 points and 24 rebounds while Dylan Harper snagged 24 points in Game 1.

After Oklahoma City gained the upper hand in the series, the Spurs responded behind another standout performance from Wembanyama, who scored 33 points in Game 4 to level the matchup.

San Antonio then forced a decisive Game 7 with a balanced team effort in Game 6 before defeating the Thunder to capture the Western Conference title.

The victory sends the Spurs to their first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years and sets up a championship showdown with the New York Knicks.

The Knicks reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, creating a rematch of the 1999 championship series, which was won by San Antonio.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 0030 GMT on June 4.