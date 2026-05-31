10-day deadline looming for Sara Duterte to formally answer Senate articles of impeachment

Philippines Senate extends deadline for vice president to answer impeachment charges 10-day deadline looming for Sara Duterte to formally answer Senate articles of impeachment

The Philippines' Senate has extended to Monday the deadline for Vice President Sara Duterte to file her answer to the articles of impeachment against her, local media reports said.

The 10-day deadline for Duterte to file her formal answer with the Senate is set to end, local English daily Manila Times reported on Sunday.

In an advisory, Senate Secretary Jose Luis Montales said Duterte "may file her answer personally, through counsel, or through electronic mail."

The impeachment articles against Duterte include four primary charges: misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth, bribery and corruption, and public threats.

The lower house of the Philippines' parliament earlier this month impeached Duterte for the second time in two years.

The impeachment case is now before the Senate for trial that may result in either Duterte’s conviction or acquittal.

Despite the charges, Duterte, 47, is currently considered a favorite for the 2028 presidential race.