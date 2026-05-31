Ukraine receives new German IRIS-T air defense launcher, Zelenskyy confirms

Ukraine has received a new German-made IRIS-T air defense launcher, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as Kyiv presses allies for more military support to counter intensifying Russian aerial attacks.

“Yesterday, we received a new IRIS-T launcher,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media platform X, thanking Germany for its “constant contribution to protecting people.” He added: “Thousands upon thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support.”

The IRIS-T is a key component of Ukraine’s layered air defense network, which relies heavily on Western-supplied systems to defend cities and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks. The launchers carry eight missiles and can be mounted on trucks or tracked vehicles. Depending on the variant, the system can engage targets at ranges of up to 40 kilometers (24 miles).

Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 2,300 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs and 108 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week, with strikes targeting residential buildings and energy facilities.

While praising Germany’s support, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine also needs additional interceptor missiles. “We also need missiles for air defense systems so that we have sufficient capabilities to repel Russian attacks,” he said.

The appeal comes as Kyiv warns of shortages in air defense munitions and seeks greater protection against ballistic missile threats, which the IRIS-T system is not designed to intercept.