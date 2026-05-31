France says Israeli advance in Lebanon 'extremely concerning,' seeks emergency UNSC meeting Foreign minister calls Israel's deeper presence in Lebanese territory a ‘major mistake’

France's foreign minister on Sunday described Israel's military operations in Lebanon as “extremely concerning” and said Paris had requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the situation.

Jean-Noel Barrot told BFMTV that he had “requested an emergency meeting of the UNSC” focused on Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

“Nothing can justify the prolongation of military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory,” Barrot said, calling the situation “extremely concerning.” He added that Israel's actions amounted to “a major mistake.”

The comments reflect growing French concern over escalating regional tensions as Israel continues military activity beyond its border with Lebanon.

Barrot also urged Iran and the United States to reach an agreement to reduce tensions, saying “the situation is unsustainable.”

“The consequences of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz are felt every day, at the gas pump, and more generally through its impact on the global economy and the French economy,” he said.

The French minister added that plans for a mission aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remain under consideration, with planning work advanced and discussions ongoing with both Tehran and Washington.