Norway reportedly apologizes to Malaysia over cancellation of missile deal but sticks to decision Oslo earlier announced cancellation of export license for Naval Strike Missile system

Norway reportedly apologized to Malaysia over its cancellation of an export license for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) system, but maintained its decision to revoke the deal, local media reported on Sunday.

Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the issue was raised during a bilateral meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Tore O. Sandvik on the sidelines of the weekend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the Malay Mail reported.

“I met my Norwegian counterpart and he conveyed his apology, but also explained the basis for the cancellation,” Khaled was quoted as saying.

The news came days after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim criticized Oslo's decision, warning that the cancellation could significantly disrupt Malaysia’s defense readiness and alter broader regional security dynamics.

Norway reportedly justified the move on national security grounds, a rationale Anwar called “unilateral and unacceptable.”

The dispute centers on Malaysia’s acquisition of the NSM anti-ship missile system as part of the country’s Littoral Combat Ship modernization program, a key component of Kuala Lumpur’s long-term naval strategy.