Premier Wong launches 'Screen Smart From The Start' campaign to help parents check children’s online activities

Singapore launches nationwide movement to manage children's digital activities Premier Wong launches 'Screen Smart From The Start' campaign to help parents check children’s online activities

Singapore on Sunday launched a nationwide movement to help families foster healthy digital habits in children by reducing their screen time.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong launched the "Screen Smart From The Start" campaign, which aims to help parents seeking guidance on how to manage their children’s digital activities, a statement from his office said.

Addressing the launch, Wong said his government will provide resources to help parents foster healthy digital habits in their children from a young age.

Parents can now access the "Be Screen Smart" portal that offers tips for children and youth, divided into three groups: aged 0 to six, seven to 12, and 13 to 18.

Parents could learn how to curate content their child can access to protect them from inappropriate content online and how to set clear family norms on device use.

In the past, Wong said, parents were worried about comics, TV and video games, but today’s challenge of technology and screen time is “more intense” due to addictive features, as well as potentially harmful content and toxic online interactions.

Citing some ways to help, Wong suggested no phones during family meals and preferably no phones in the bedroom, as parents have no control over whether their children are using them late at night.

Parents should also hold back from giving their children smartphones for as long as possible, he went on to say.

The portal will list a range of accessible offline activities for families with children of all ages, starting with the upcoming June school holidays.