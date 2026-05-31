Turkish armored vehicle HIZIR gets upgraded role with integrated domestic systems Katmerciler completes 1st deliveries of next-generation HIZIR vehicles developed for Turkish Armed Forces under Defense Ministry procurement program

Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer Katmerciler has completed the first deliveries of its next-generation HIZIR 4x4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, upgraded to meet the evolving operational needs of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The deliveries were carried out under a procurement program by Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry, with the HIZIR vehicles developed in line with the requirements of the armed forces.

Designed in line with NATO standards, the latest version of HIZIR features a three-door configuration and can carry up to five personnel. The vehicle is equipped with domestically developed defense systems that will operate in an integrated manner during missions.

Powered by a 400-horsepower engine, the upgraded HIZIR offers a 70% gradient climbing capability, high levels of mine and ballistic protection, a fully automatic transmission, enhanced maneuverability, and user-friendly driving features.

Katmerciler said production activities are continuing and the remaining deliveries under the project are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Speaking to Anadolu, Katmerciler Executive Vice Chairman Furkan Katmerci said the company is proud to carry out the first deliveries of the new-generation HIZIR vehicles, which are designed to meet the Turkish Armed Forces’ modern operational requirements.

Katmerci said the renewed HIZIR 4x4, developed in line with NATO standards and adapted for the most challenging geographical and climatic conditions, would further strengthen Turkish troops in the field with its superior mine and ballistic protection capabilities.

He also said the integration of subsystems developed by Türkiye’s domestic defense ecosystem demonstrated the level the country’s engineering capabilities have attained.

“While continuing to serve our armed forces with deliveries we aim to complete by the end of the year, we will also continue contributing to our country’s export targets by taking this success to international markets,” Katmerci said.

“Demand for the HIZIR platform from abroad continues to increase. Strong interest, particularly from friendly and allied countries, is bringing new cooperation opportunities. As part of our export-oriented growth strategy, we aim to sign new international contracts this year. Along these lines, our discussions and evaluation processes in different regions continue,” he added.