Over 100 Taliban killed in northern Afghanistan
Intense fighting in Baghlan closes main highway connecting capital Kabul with northern provinces, official says
KABUL, Afghanistan
Afghan security forces have killed more than 100 Taliban militants in the country's northern province of Baghlan, an official confirmed on Monday.
Ongoing clashes have blocked the main highway leading to the capital Kabul as Taliban insurgents are on the run from Pul-e-Khumri city, said Feroz Bashari, director of the government media and information center, in a series of tweets.
"102 Taliban fighters have been killed, 59 wounded and 27 held captive during ANDSF air raids and ground ops. 8 civilians have been martyred and 20 wounded. Pul-e-Khumri city is clear now. The enemies are on the run. Enough forces on the ground," he added.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made similar claims of killing scores of security forces here.
On Sunday, the U.S. and Taliban announced to have concluded the latest round of marathon peace talks in Doha, Qatar.
"We are at the threshold of an agreement [with the Taliban]," Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, said early Sunday morning as he left Doha for Kabul.
Taliban and Afghan forces have engaged in fresh clashes amid ongoing talks and ahead of next month’s presidential elections, which the insurgents oppose.
Earlier this week, at least 81 people were killed as the Afghan army repulsed a Taliban attack in Baghlan's neighboring Kunduz city.