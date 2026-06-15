This marks 1st bilateral visit to China by Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s military general-turned president

Myanmar's president kicks off state visit to China This marks 1st bilateral visit to China by Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s military general-turned president

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing kicked off his five-day visit to China on Monday, state media reported.

A plane carrying Min arrived in Beijing for the state visit from June 15 to 19, local broadcaster CGTN reported.

The visit by Min, who was elected president in April after directly ruling Myanmar as military chief following the 2021 coup that overthrew a civilian government, comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

This is Min’s first bilateral visit to China since he began ruling the Southeast Asian nation directly over the past five years.

After being elected, Min made his first overseas trip to India. Myanmar shares borders with two Asian nations.

Besides talks with Xi, Min will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang as well as top Chinese lawmaker Zhao Leji.

Min’s trip comes after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted his Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in Beijing early this month.

China is Myanmar's largest trade partner, with a bilateral trade volume reaching approximately $19.4 billion.