Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu that Prime Minister Sharif will lead Islamabad's delegation to attend signing ceremony

Pakistan to host US-Iran deal signing in Geneva on Friday Pakistani government sources tell Anadolu that Prime Minister Sharif will lead Islamabad's delegation to attend signing ceremony

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that Islamabad will host the signing ceremony of the peace deal between the US and Iran in Geneva on Friday.

"The sun of peace has risen after the war. We are finally going to witness the signing of the peace deal in Geneva coming Friday," Sharif said, while addressing the National Assembly.

Sharif once again congratulated US President Donald Trump, and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian for having reached the deal.

Pakistani government sources told Anadolu that Sharif will lead Islamabad's delegation to attend the signing ceremony.

Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.​​​​​​​



Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.



US President Donald Trump said the agreement had been finalized and announced plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift a US naval blockade.



Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a ceasefire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.