Mecca Joint Defense Agreement marks 'historic step': Turkish communications chief

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Friday described the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as "a historic step" that strengthens the countries' shared history, deep-rooted fraternal ties and strong spirit of solidarity on a strategic basis.

Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, remains committed to contributing to regional and global peace, security and stability through strategic cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries in an increasingly complex global security environment.

"The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is a historic step in further strengthening our shared history, deep-rooted brotherly ties and strong spirit of solidarity on a strategic basis," he said.

Duran said the agreement does not target any country and will strengthen the three nations' common security and collective deterrence while advancing defense industry cooperation and military interoperability, contributing significantly to preserving peace and stability in the region.

He added that the agreement reflects the determination of the three countries to uphold their shared values and build the future security architecture through solidarity.

He further expressed hope that the agreement would bring benefits to the three brotherly countries and further strengthen the deep-rooted brotherhood and strategic cooperation among Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.