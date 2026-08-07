Saudi foreign minister says defense pact with Türkiye, Pakistan reflects deep strategic ties Defense minister says agreement establishes long-term partnership to enhance deterrence, coordination and integration

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said Friday that the trilateral defense pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan reflects the depth of their strategic relations.

“The signing by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the president of the Republic of Türkiye, and the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the Mecca Mutual Defense Agreement confirms the depth of the brotherly and strategic relations among the three countries,” he said on US social media company X.

He described the agreement as an “important milestone in the path of defense cooperation.”

It also represents “a culmination of the shared desire to unify efforts to confront challenges and threats affecting the security and stability of the region,” he said.

“The pact would serve our countries and peoples, reflect positively on the entire region, and pave the way for a secure future in which opportunities for development and prosperity are strengthened,” he added.

Separately, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement establishes a framework for a long-term defense partnership among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.

In a post on X, he said the pact would enhance deterrence, coordination and integration among the three countries while contributing to regional and global security and stability.

The agreement was signed following a summit in the Muslim holy city of Mecca between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.