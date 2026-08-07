Iraq opens firearms registration offices in push for state control Government initiative seeks to license weapons, curb illicit arms trafficking and collect unregistered firearms nationwide

Iraqi authorities have opened firearms registration offices across the country as part of a government plan to bring weapons under state control, the head of the Security Media Cell said Friday.

Lt. Gen. Saad Maan said the Interior Ministry’s security committee was continuing to establish weapons registration and licensing offices in provinces nationwide as part of efforts to curb the proliferation of firearms outside official channels, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The government remains committed to the initiative, which seeks to restrict weapons to military and security institutions, regulate firearms licensing, combat illicit arms trafficking and collect unlicensed weapons, he said.

Maan said the initiative would enhance public safety and bolster citizens’ confidence in the country’s security and military institutions.

He also reported a sharp decline in armed tribal disputes, saying such incidents had virtually disappeared in some areas.

Iraq’s judiciary has classified armed tribal disputes as terrorism-related offenses, contributing to a significant decline in such incidents nationwide, he added.

On June 3, Sabah al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, announced the formation of a committee tasked with implementing the government’s plan to bring weapons under state control, saying it had begun its work.

Weapons outside state control remain one of Iraq’s most pressing security and political challenges. Several armed groups operate in the country, including factions affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and others that function independently.

The government has sought to consolidate control over weapons and strengthen the authority of state security institutions as part of broader efforts to reinforce domestic stability and shield the country from the effects of regional tensions.