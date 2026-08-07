Israeli raids, occupier attacks target 5 Palestinian communities across occupied West Bank

Israeli forces and occupiers carried out a series of raids and attacks targeting five Palestinian communities across four governorates in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to local sources.

The incidents were reported in the governorates of Nablus, Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Jenin and Hebron, and included arrests, detentions, a demolition notice and occupier attacks.

In Nablus, Israeli forces raided the village of Iraq Burin, south of the city, sparking clashes with Palestinian youths. Soldiers fired live ammunition during the raid, local sources told Anadolu.

In the nearby town of Beit Furik, Palestinian residents confronted occupier who attacked the town’s eastern area, the sources said.

In the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, Israeli forces arrested a young Palestinian during a raid on the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. They also detained and abused several other residents, according to local sources.

Occupiers also erected a tent on Palestinian-owned land west of Al-Mughayyir, the sources added.

In Jenin governorate, Mohammed Abu Mualla and his family were forced to evacuate their poultry farm in the town of Qabatiya after receiving a demolition notice from the Israeli army.

In Hebron governorate, occupiers raided the village of Tuba in the Masafer Yatta area, two days after setting homes there on fire.

According to the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks across the occupied West Bank in the first half of 2026, killing 17 Palestinians and fully or partially displacing 26 Bedouin and herding communities.

The commission said the attacks also included the establishment of 42 illegal settlement outposts, most of them pastoral.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000 and arresting nearly 25,000, according to official Palestinian figures.