Houthi group resumes missile and drone attacks on the densely populated city a day after strikes killed 2 civilians, Yemeni official says

Yemen’s Houthis renew shelling of Marib city: Government official Houthi group resumes missile and drone attacks on the densely populated city a day after strikes killed 2 civilians, Yemeni official says

Yemen's Houthi group renewed shelling of Marib city in central Yemen on Saturday, a Yemeni government official said, a day after authorities said two civilians were killed and 14 others were wounded in missile and drone strikes on the city.

The Houthi group has "resumed shelling civilian neighborhoods in Marib city with missiles and drones," Yemeni Deputy Information Minister Mohammed Gezan said in a post on US social media platform X, without providing further details.

The government-run Saba TV also reported the Houthis have "renewed their shelling of the densely populated city of Marib, which is crowded with residents and displaced people," but gave no additional details.

The reported attack came a day after Yemen's Health Ministry said two civilians were killed and 14 others were wounded in shelling of Marib by Houthi-launched missiles and drones.

The Houthis said Friday evening that they had targeted military and their equipment at the Sahn al-Jin military camp in Marib.

Also Friday evening, the Yemeni army said it thwarted a Houthi attack on Marib city, adding that none of its forces were killed or wounded and that no material losses were reported.

Marib hosts more than 2 million displaced people out of nearly 5 million across Yemen, according to government reports.

Several fronts in Yemen have witnessed intermittent clashes between government forces and the Houthis since early July, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries on both sides.

Yemen has experienced a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that has continued for nearly 12 years between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since Sept. 21, 2014.