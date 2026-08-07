2 killed, 14 injured in Houthi missile, drone attacks on Yemen’s Marib Attacks target residential neighborhoods and camps for internally displaced people, government says

Two people were killed and 14 others injured Friday when the Houthis attacked the central Yemeni city of Marib with missiles and drones, according to the Yemeni government.

The death and injury toll is preliminary, said Qasim Buhaibeh, health minister in Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The attack “targeted residential neighborhoods and camps for internally displaced people” in Marib, Buhaibeh wrote, adding that authorities had instructed all health facilities to raise their levels of alert and preparedness.

Earlier Friday, the Yemeni Defense Ministry said its forces had shot down several Houthi drones over Marib.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the government’s statements.

The attack came amid intermittent fighting on several front lines across Yemen since early July that has resulted in dozens of casualties on both sides.

Yemen has experienced a relative lull in fighting since April 2022. The war began more than 11 years ago between government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi group, which has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since Sept. 21, 2014.