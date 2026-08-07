'We don't want to see China take over crypto. I don't want to see China win with AI,' US president says

Trump says 'can't let China beat us' at AI, crypto 'We don't want to see China take over crypto. I don't want to see China win with AI,' US president says

The US does not want to see China dominate in AI and crypto, President Donald Trump said in an interview published on Friday.

"We don't want to see China take over crypto. I don't want to see China win with AI," Trump told Punchbowl News.

"I mean I see it more and more where people are paying with Bitcoin and you know they don't even know about cash anymore," he added.

Washington is leading Beijing over AI, he asserted.

Whoever wins the AI race wins, the US president stressed, stating that it is bigger than the internet "by many times" and will surpass anything people ever imagined.

Trump said that if he were a governor, he would seek to attract data centers by cutting taxes, calling them a major source of revenue.

"We can't let China beat us at this," he added.