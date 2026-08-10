Nearly 1,000 weapons, narcotics and pornographic CDs discovered at private school in South Jakarta

Indonesian minister urges student protection after weapons, narcotics found at school Nearly 1,000 weapons, narcotics and pornographic CDs discovered at private school in South Jakarta

Indonesian Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Arifah Fauzi has urged authorities and the public to protect students after nearly 1,000 weapons, narcotics and pornographic material were discovered at a private school in South Jakarta last week.

“Children must not bear the burden of an issue that is beyond their responsibility,” Fauzi said Sunday, according to state-run Antara news agency, calling for students’ privacy and psychological well-being to be protected.

The discovery was made in a room at the school complex in Pondok Pinang, Kebayoran Lama.

Authorities also found narcotics and 25 pornographic CDs.

Fauzi urged the school management to inspect all rooms and facilities and strengthen supervision while ensuring classes continue without disruption.

“We respect the ongoing investigation and trust the police to look deeper into this case,” she said, stressing that protecting children should remain the priority.

South Jakarta police seized 996 weapons from the school, Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police confirmed Friday.

Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Budi Hermanto said the cache included 995 air guns and one Franchi SPAS15 12-gauge shotgun belonging to a man who died in 2020.​​​​​​​

The air guns comprised four rifles, 215 pistols and 776 revolvers, all with a 4.5mm caliber.

Police have summoned IW, the former chair of the school’s foundation, for questioning. Despite being dismissed in April, the former chair reportedly still had posession of keys to the room in question.