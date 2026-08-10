Japan atomic bomb survivors group renews nuclear-free pledge on 70th anniversary Nobel Peace Prize-winning Nihon Hidankyo vows to continue campaigning against nuclear weapons and war

Nihon Hidankyo, Japan's leading organization of atomic bomb survivors, renewed its commitment Monday to achieving a world without nuclear weapons as it marked the 70th anniversary of its founding, Kyodo News reported.

"It is each citizen of world who will build a human society without nuclear weapons and wars. We will keep calling for it as long as we are alive," the organization said in a statement.

The organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024 for its decades-long campaign for nuclear disarmament and its efforts to demonstrate through survivors' testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again.

Its work has focused on promoting the social and economic rights of atomic bomb survivors, known in Japan as hibakusha, including survivors living outside the country.

An estimated 214,000 people had died by the end of 1945 as a result of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The bombings occurred during the final days of World War II.