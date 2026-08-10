EU count of professional firefighters drops to 372,400 in 2025 EU countries count 372,400 professional firefighters, representing 0.18% of total employment across bloc

European Union member states employed 372,400 professional firefighters in 2025, down from 390,600 recorded in 2024.

The 2025 workforce accounted for 0.18% of overall employment across the 27-nation bloc, Eurostat stated on Monday.

Fire services relied heavily on younger personnel, with 74.7% of all working firefighters under the age of 50, compared to a 64.4% average across general employment.

Greece recorded the highest share of firefighters in total employment at 0.47% among member states, followed by Croatia at 0.43% and Portugal at 0.33%.

The Netherlands posted the lowest proportion at 0.05%, while Austria and Sweden reported shares of 0.07% and 0.10%, respectively.