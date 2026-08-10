Paris Saint-Germain sign Lucas Digne from Aston Villa

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Sunday the signing of French defender Lucas Digne from English Premier League club Aston Villa on a three-year contract.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the return of Lucas Digne. The French international defender has signed for the capital club until 2029. He will wear the number 12 shirt,” the club said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that PSG activated a release clause worth £8.5 million ($11.5 million), equivalent to around €10 million.

Digne spent four-and-a-half seasons at Aston Villa, making 182 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing 24 assists.

He was a key member of Unai Emery’s side that won the UEFA Europa League last season.

His departure makes him the latest regular starter to leave Aston Villa this summer, following Youri Tielemans’ move to Manchester United and Morgan Rogers’ transfer to Chelsea.

The move marks Digne’s second spell at PSG. He made 44 appearances for the club between 2013 and 2015, winning two Ligue 1 titles, the French Cup and two French League Cups.

After leaving PSG, Digne spent a season on loan at Roma before joining Barcelona, Everton and Aston Villa.

A France international since 2014, Digne has earned 64 caps. Most recently, he started six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as France reached the semifinals.

During his career, Digne has made 503 club appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 59 assists. He has played 57 matches across the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Chalobah joins Como from Chelsea

Italian Serie A club Como signed England defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea on a five-year contract, the club announced Sunday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal was worth €30 million ($34.7 million) plus add-ons.

The 27-year-old joins Cesc Fabregas’ side after Como finished fourth in Serie A last season to secure Champions League qualification for the first time.

Chalobah, who has two senior England caps and was a late addition to the country’s 2026 World Cup squad, leaves his boyhood club after nearly 20 years, having joined Chelsea’s academy as a child.