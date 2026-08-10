Trump administration brokers deal between Damascus, international watchdog to neutralize 'Site 99' following Israeli strike threats

IAEA to remove nuclear material from clandestine Syrian site: Report Trump administration brokers deal between Damascus, international watchdog to neutralize 'Site 99' following Israeli strike threats

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is prepared to extract nuclear material from a hidden facility in Syria after a diplomatic breakthrough facilitated by the US, Axios reported on Monday.

The mission targets "Site 99," where the former Assad regime reportedly stored material, including yellowcake, intended for the Al-Kibar reactor project.

While the material is unsuitable for nuclear weaponry, officials warned it could be utilized to create a "dirty bomb."

The Syrian government, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, agreed to the removal as Israel threatened further military action to prevent access to the site.

Israeli forces previously bombed the facility's entrances to block entry and recently signaled they would strike again if the material remained.

Israeli officials also raised concerns about "detected movement" in the area, believing that Damascus was trying to secure the material.

US officials said the work at the site is ongoing and expect the removal process to begin "soon" and end before the end of the year.