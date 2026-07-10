India records over a dozen rain-related deaths Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project hit by landslides in southern Kerala state, killing 7

India has seen over a dozen rain-related deaths in recent days as monsoon rains triggered landslides and house collapses in several parts of the country.



Earlier this week, a landslide struck the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project site, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, killing seven people. One more body was recovered on Friday.



Officials said one person remains missing at the tunnel project incident site, and rescue operations are still underway.



Seven people have died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh this week, as heavy rains lashed the region, disrupting daily life.



In the western state of Maharashtra, at least one person died after a building collapsed in the Pimpri Chinchwad area as heavy rains continue to batter the state.



Last week, six people were killed after heavy rains caused a multi-story building to collapse in India's financial capital Mumbai.



In the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in several areas.



Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the continuous heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for over the past 24 hours has raised concerns.



“Landslides have occurred in many places, flood-like conditions have developed in some areas, and as a precautionary measure, schools have been closed in certain districts,” Sukhu’s office said in a post on US social media company X.



India's annual monsoon season typically begins in June and lasts through September.