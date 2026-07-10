Thai top diplomat to host counterparts from 11-member bloc to listen to briefing from U Tin Maung Swe on developments in Myanmar, says Philippines

ASEAN top diplomats, Myanmar's foreign minister to hold rare meet in Bangkok Thai top diplomat to host counterparts from 11-member bloc to listen to briefing from U Tin Maung Swe on developments in Myanmar, says Philippines

Top diplomats from Southeast Asian nations will hold a rare meeting with their counterpart from Myanmar in the Thai capital over the weekend, the Philippines said Friday.

This will mark the first time since the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021 that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold an in-person engagement at the foreign minister level with the Buddhist-majority nation.

The Philippines, as the current chair of the 11-member bloc, described the engagement as an "informal" meeting and said it will be hosted by Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Bangkok.

The ASEAN foreign ministers "will listen to a briefing from U Tin Maung Swe on developments in Myanmar," the Filipino Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"They are expected to exchange views on ASEAN's engagement with Myanmar, as well as on possible concrete steps through which Myanmar may address concerns over the cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among concerned parties, and humanitarian assistance in Myanmar, as indicated in the Five-Point Consensus (5PCs)," it added.

Last month, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said Myanmar's newly appointed government appeared "more open" to suggestions than the previous regime.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military coup that deposed the National League for Democracy government in February 2021, took office as president and appointed a new Cabinet in April.

Soon after the February 2021 coup launched by Myanmar's military, ASEAN issued the 5PCs.

ASEAN's 5PCs call on all parties in Myanmar to cease violence and "exercise utmost restraint."

Under the 5PCs, ASEAN also provides humanitarian assistance to Myanmar through its Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, while its special envoy is tasked with undertaking visits to Myanmar to "meet with all parties concerned."